Celine Dion video shot in Edinburgh goes viral more than 30 years after filming.

The footage was shared on a Reddit post by user “@missesthecrux”, with the author suggesting that it is one of Dion’s first music videos dating back to sometime in the 1980’s.

They said it was a “fun look at Edinburgh in the 80s” while watching Dion “wander wistfully” around the cobbled streets.

In it she can be seen taking in the sights of Scotland’s Capital as she wanders down Princes Street and the Old Town which still look remarkably similar today.

The video opens with various shots of Edinburgh buildings before showing a Lothian Bus from back in the day, still with the classic colours of maroon and white that Edinburgh residents will be familiar with today.

Edinburgh Castle of course features as a dramatic fade away shot in the background as Dion wanders slowly through Princes Street Gardens.

One person on the Reddit thread commented saying that it was entertaining to watch Dion attempt the crossing outside the iconic Balmoral among the crowds while trying to hold her intense eye-contact with the camera as she sang.

Some others noted the ease with which she strolled onto one of the Lothian Buses without paying, commenting that it wouldn’t fly today.

Edinburgh’s iconic streets are very recognisable with spots including the Royal Mile and Dean Village featuring in the star’s city tour.

There is no denying that this video has aged significantly, but it remains a great time-capsule to remember how beautiful Edinburgh has and always will be.

