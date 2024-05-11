Centenarian appeals for return of stolen royal picture
A sheltered home resident who lives near Holyrood Palace is appealing for the return of a treasured picture of her and the late Duke of Edinburgh in time for her 100th birthday celebrations.
Hilda Miller met Prince Philip when he visited the Croft-an-Righ retirement housing complex in Abbeyhill, Holyrood in 2007, which he had opened some years earlier. Hilda thought that the original royal visit had not been properly recorded so she pleaded with Buckingham Palace to arrange a second trip so historic photographs could be taken. After many calls the Duke agreed to pop in while he was staying at Holyrood Palace and had a lengthy chat with Hilda and took a look around her flat.
“I was so pleased when he agreed to come,” said Hilda, who has lived at Croft-an-Righ for 32 years. “It was a really special day. “He initially wanted to see the gardens but I persuaded him to look around my flat as well. At one point it was just me and him talking as his security team waited outside - I suppose they must have trusted me!
“He was very pleasant but didn’t say much, probably because I was doing most of the talking.
“We had pictures taken on the day and one big one was framed and hung in pride of place in the lounge. But sadly someone took it about 18 months ago. “It’s a great shame and I’d love to get it back so it can go where it belongs. It would be wonderful to have it for my 100th birthday.”
Twice married Hilda will be celebrating at a special tea party on June 30th organised by Edinburgh volunteers of Re-engage, the charity that supports those aged 75 and over. And she hopes to have the treasured picture to go alongside a congratulatory telegram from the King.
Sonya Brown, group coordinator for Re-engage, which runs regular social groups for older people who may be lonely or isolated, said: “Hilda is a wonderful personality and loves talking about the day the Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit. Obviously the picture means a lot to her.” If you have any information about the missing picture you can contact Croft-an-Righ at: [email protected]