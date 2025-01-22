Chance for a Midlothian school to win a safety class with Scotland's top Olympian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One lucky school class in Midlothian could receive a water safety lesson from Scotland’s most decorated Olympian as part of a new initiative by Scottish Water.

Swimming legend Duncan Scott – an ambassador for the Learn to Swim programme between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water – will lead youngsters who come first in the Generation H 2 O ‘Making Waves Challenge’.

Duncan, who has eight Olympic medals and was recently made an OBE will take part in a safety-focused Scottish Swimming lesson for the winners of the challenge for S1-3 secondary students.

In the first year of the challenge, secondary school pupils across the Central Belt area will be able to compete for a chance to meet Duncan by completing the ‘Global Water Project’ resource and creating a social media post or campaign to protect Scotland’s water.

The lesson will be given by Olympian Duncan Scott. (Pic: Ian MacNicol)

Schoolchildren across Scotland are participating in Generation H2O – a free Scottish Water programme encouraging young people to celebrate and protect the nation’s water.

More than 750 teachers have so far registered with the programme, as the water company seeks to ensure that youngsters are responsible near rivers, lochs, reservoirs and sea.

Younger pupils can take part in the ‘Make a Splash Challenge’ for P5-7s, where the winning class will receive a trip to a national or regional swimming facility to participate in a fun ‘in-pool’ session, water safety workshop and a ‘behind-the-scenes’ venue tour.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s chief operating officer, said: “Water safety is a crucial part of being a responsible water citizen, to be aware of the dangers and know vital safety skills.

"We hope this challenge will invite young people to participate and provide a fun and exciting experience for them.

"We are thrilled to have our Learn to Swim Ambassador, Duncan Scott, support the initiative.”

Visit https://nationalschoolspartnership.com/generation-h2o-challenge-tcs-pri-2025/ to read full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the primary challenge and https://nationalschoolspartnership.com/generation-h2o-challenge-tcs-sec-2025/ on how to enter the secondary challenge.