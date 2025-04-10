Chance to vote for Holyrood’s top dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local MSP Christine Grahame is to submit an entry to the Holyrood Dog of the Year again to highlight the good work of local rescue centres, with the public vote now open ahead of the event on April 28.

The event, run by Dog’s Trust and the Kennel Club, is held at the Scottish Parliament every spring, with MSPs able to either enter their own dogs or a ‘borrowed’ dog from a rescue centre to be crowned Holyrood Dog of the Year.

Ms Grahame is entering with a dog from Borders Pet Rescue who is currently looking for a new home.

Summer, a nine-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, was used for intensive breeding for years until she could no longer breed, coming into the care of the rescue centre.

​Christine Grahame with Summer.

Despite her difficult past, she is a friendly and affectionate dog who has been given a second chance at life and actively looking for new owners alongside her companion dog Buzz.

Ms Grahame said: “I want to highlight the important work of local rescue centres in helping dogs like Summer by picking up the pieces left by irresponsible and cruel breeders.

“I have long been a supporter of Borders Pet Rescue as well as campaigning against irresponsible breeding.

"I hope entering with Summer will raise further awareness around the issues with this and the importance of prospective owners doing their due diligence when getting a dog so they don’t further feed into this cruel trade.”

Kim Mcneill, centre manager at Borders Pet Rescue, said: "It’s deeply saddening to see so many dogs coming into rescue centres after being used for breeding and then discarded when they are no longer considered useful.

“We urge those looking to welcome a dog into their lives to visit their local rehoming centre first.

"If choosing to go through a breeder, it is crucial to thoroughly research and ensure they meet the high welfare standards set out by organisations like The Kennel Club.”

Votes for entries can be cast at https://www.thekennelclub.org.uk/events-and-activities/events/holyrood-dog-of-the-year/ and further information about Summer an be found at https://borderspetrescue.org/adopt-a-pet/summer-cavalier-king-charles-spaniel-dog/