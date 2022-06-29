Changeworks and Midlothian Council launch community project to save money and carbon during cost of living crisis

Funded by Midlothian Council and delivered by Changeworks, the project will support households to reduce their energy, transport and food bills. The aim is to encourage people in Midlothian to take action to reduce their carbon emissions. They’ll receive tailored advice on saving energy, renewables, active travel, food waste, and how to manage a home that is hard to heat.

A partnership with Home Energy Scotland and Changeworks’ Affordable Warmth Service will also see householders receiving expert advice on energy efficiency and support with energy bills.

Changeworks project officer, James Conway said: “We are looking forward to engaging with the community, helping households to identify practical steps they can take to lower their carbon footprint and save money.”

With the cost of living and energy bills continuing to rise, Changeworks will be giving expert advice and hand-held support to help people save energy and carbon in the best way for their situation. © Helen Pugh Photography.

Senior communities and lifelong learning worker, Daniel Baigrie, for Midlothian Council said: “We have funded Changeworks through the Large Grants programme under the priority of reducing Midlothian carbon emissions to net zero. The project will build community awareness of the climate emergency, bring about behaviour change and direct action to tackle the issue locally.

"We are excited to support their community-based project which will run over the next three years in the Dalkeith Area.”

The project will launch with a drop-in event on Buccleuch Street in Dalkeith on Saturday, 11am-2pm.

Passers-by will be able to get expert advice on how to save carbon and save money on their bills at the same time. Householders will also be able to sign up for ongoing support on their journey such as advice on installing renewables or exploring funding options for energy efficiency measures.

The project will begin with a drop-in event on Saturday 2nd July in Dalkeith, with more community events scheduled.