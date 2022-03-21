The show returned last summer with a revamp after its final series concluded in 2008. It features designers including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead.

Changing Rooms sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses and producers are now looking for new applicants.

People are being encouraged to submit any rooms which need to be spruced up including bland bedrooms, dull dining rooms and cluttered home offices.

To apply for a free makeover and to be part of the new series visit this link. You should include as many details as possible in your application and must submit a three minute video describing yourself, the room you would like made over and who you want to swap homes with.

Changing Rooms: Channel 4 renovation show returns looking for new home makeover challenges

