Channel your inner Harry Potter at new magical cocktail experience in Edinburgh

A fantasy-themed cocktail making experience is popping-up in the city centre allowing aspiring wizards and witches the chance to mix their own potions using a real wand.

Guests will don a magical robe and a working wand, imbued with technology, for the The Cauldron, a 1 hour 45 minute class that uses science and technology to bring concepts from fantasy novels and magical lore to life.

The Cauldron pop-up

Arriving on Frederick Street on June 28, guests will use the equipment at their wand-interactive workstation, which include a cauldron, mixing utensils, and fresh and bottled potion-making ingredients to brew two drinkable potions that change colour, bubble, and smoke.

Classes include three drinks, all materials and supplies, and start at just £29.99 per ticket.

During their time at The Cauldron, wizards can use their magic wand to pour their own pint of ‘3 Sisters Pale Ale’, a limited edition collaboration beer brewed for The Cauldron Edinburgh by Innis & Gunn.

The beer is infused with rosemary, honey and thistle— ingredients used in real magical history, and is a re-imagined old Scot’s brewing recipe. Patrons who buy tickets in the first 24 hours of their release will also be placed in a prize draw for the chance to win a private brewery tour.

The Cauldron pop-up

This is the first collaboration beer that Innis & Gunn have produced in the UK.

“We take our name, The Cauldron, from the Weird Sisters in The Scottish Play, and so are excited to produce a beer with a creative brand like Innis & Gunn that draws inspiration from that same literary reference,” said co-founder David Duckworth. The Cauldron has also formed a collaboration with Hydra, the oldest grow shop in Edinburgh, which is helping to install and maintain an indoor hydroponics - method of growing plants without soil - 'grow room' at The Cauldron Edinburgh.

The venue will grow the herbs and botanicals-- strawberry, rosemary, mint, basil--used in the experience.

We want to encourage hands-on interaction with science and technology for adult learners,” said Matthew Cortland, co-founder. “Science is just the magic of our world,” added David.

The Cauldron pop-up

The Cauldron began as a Crowdfunding project in 2017 and is the brainchild of Matthew, a technologist and former reading teacher, and David, a molecular mixologist and cocktail experience designer.

“The idea that magic is real and just inaccessible to ordinary people is a concept that resonates with a generation of fantasy fans. Our goal is to use science, the magic of our world, to make that dream real,” said Matthew.

It will run in Edinburgh for five months, with plans to stay for longer, depending on demand. Matthew and David are also keen to here from comedians, magicians, and performers for possible collaborations during the Festival.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a copy of their favorite childhood book to the experience for a 'pay-it-forward' style initiative which will then be donated to a reading classroom in need in Scotland.

The Cauldron pop-up

