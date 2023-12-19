Chapel ready to welcome Christmas visitors
Lorraine Costello is pictured adding the finishing touches to the Christmas tree, which was an early Christmas present from Dalkeith Country Park and has been placed next to the Apprentice Pillar, in the Lady Chapel, the most ornately carved part of the building. The chapel will be welcoming visitors throughout the Christmas holiday, although it will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Capturing the magic of the historic building, there will be evening visits by candlelight starting on December 21 as well as on December 27 and 28. Further details about these, as well as opening times and Christmas services, can be found on the Chapel’s website, www.rosslynchapel.com