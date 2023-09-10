Charity appeals for extra support for local playgroups

An early years charity is urging people of all ages and from all walks of life to offer their skills and knowledge to help local playgroups.

Help is needed for voluntary groups which may be struggling.

Early Years Scotland has launched ‘Everything to Play For’, a campaign to raise awareness of the issues that are causing many playgroups to struggle to survive, and to encourage volunteers to offer their time and expertise to assist groups’ management committees.

While many of the volunteer-run groups have been fixtures in their communities for decades, changes to childcare provision in recent years have become too much for parent-run committees to take on alone.

If you would like to find out more, and register an interest in volunteering to help a playgroup, visit www.earlyyearsscotland.org/everything-to-play-for/how-you-can-help

Eliza Scoffield, membership and business support manager, said the appeal has arisen from recent changes to how such groups have to be run, which can sometimes be beyond the scope of the volunteers who run them.

She said: “Almost every town and village will have a playgroup, run on a voluntary basis by local parents.

“A lthough playgroups are still very much a vital service, the tasks involved in running the groups have become too much for parent run committees to take on alone.

“It might not be obvious to people how they could help, but someone with experience in HR could advise on employment matters, or someone from an accountancy background could help with the playgroup’s finances.