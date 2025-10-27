A charity football match is to be held in memory of a former Edinburgh Boys Brigade president, which has already raised money for a memorial bench in his name.

Robert Doig passed away in June this year aged 78, and now one of his teammates from the 18th Leith Edinburgh Boys Brigade football team is organising a game his memory, with 28 of his former teammates set to take part.

Robert Doig, to the right, with his Boys Brigade football team. | Contributed

The former players paid £50 each to play and held raffles, to pay for a memorial bench in his name placed at Leith Links, next to an existing memorial tree in memory of Mr Doig’s wife.

Mr Doig was captain of the boys brigade football team for well over 30 years, and he was also the president of Edinburgh Boys Brigade during his 61 years service with the organisation.

The charity football match will take place at the team’s former ground of Letham Park, off Ferry Road, on Saturday, November 8.

Another photo of Mr Doig with the boys brigade football team. | Submitted

The match has been arranged by former 18th Leith player Paul McPherson, who described Mr Doig as a “father figure” to him and many others who knew him.

He said: “It’s for my old Boys Brigade captain who turned out to be a massive influence and another father figure for me, loads of others guys felt this way too. He was one in a million.

“Unfortunately he passed away earlier this year, so I’ve got this game arranged so we can raise £2,525 to get a memorial bench for him.

“He gave up all his time to help others so doing this game and getting this bench next to his wife’s tree is our final thank you for all he did for so many people.

“All 28 guys who are playing were all at the boys brigade and had Mr Doig as their captain, so the game means a lot to everyone playing. All the guys playing are all of different ages and some of the guys haven’t seen each other for over 20 years.

“This game is bringing a lot of people back together who haven’t seen each other in ages, a lot of people are coming to watch as well who either couldn’t play due to age/injury or just wanted to be part of the day as it’s for Mr Doig. Mr Doig’s son, also called Robert, is playing in the match as well.

“We have already raised the £2,525 through the pay to play and raffles, so we’re not looking for any more money. We’re just happy to have this match and the bench in his memory.”

Mr Doig gave an incredible 61 years service to the boys brigade. | Submitted

Robert Doig was a mechanic to trade before establishing Doig Motor Engineers garage at Cooper Street in Leith. A keen Hearts supporter he also loved the beautiful game of football.

Mr Doig’s son, also called Robert, 38, and who now runs the family business, has been blown away by the response to this upcoming football match in memory of his dad.

He said: “I’m oddly kind of nervous. It’s meaning a bit more than I thought it would be, we were blown away with the response from the ex-BB guys.

“It’s now getting closer and it’s grown arms and legs, with lots of people asking about a Just Giving page, but we were just trying to keep it low key. This group of guys just want to mark their respect for my dad, it’s amazing.

“I have always acknowledged that my dad made a difference to people’s lives but this is more than I expected. It’s quite a nice sentimental thing we are doing. It has been very nice to work with Paul.

“It means a lot to the family. When I first told my sisters about it there were a few tears, there is the realisation that our dad was so well regarded by all these men. He meant so much to so many, and this whole experience has been lovely.

“People have told me that as well as helping them when they were young he helped them in adulthood also, he was that kind of person, also happy to help.

“In 2019 he received an honorary certificate for 55 years with the Boys Brigade, and it ended up being 61 years, so it’s just mad that he really gave his life to giving something back to the young folk of Leith.

“I’m looking forward to playing, I have been out injured for a while, so it will be good to get out there with so many friendly faces to remember my dad.”