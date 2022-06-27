New patron: HRH the Prince of Wales take up role with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh served as patron of the College for 66 years, having first become patron in 1954.

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) said it is a “privilege” to welcome Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, as its new patron.

His father, who died last year, accepted an honorary fellowship from the RCSEd in 1955 and visited the college on several occasions including in 2006 to open the Quincentenary building, and in 2015 to open the newly renovated Surgeons’ Hall Museums and the Prince Philip Building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Michael Griffin, president of the RCSEd, said: “It is a privilege to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay as Patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

“The Duke of Edinburgh played a very significant part in the College’s history during His Royal Highness’ 66 years as Patron, which we recognised in 2015 by constructing the Prince Philip Building.”

Charles will be in Edinburgh this week along with other members of the royal family as part of Holyrood Week – also known as Royal Week – which takes place each summer.

The RCSEd is one of the oldest surgical corporations in the world with a global membership of almost 30,000, including 15,000 members in the UK.