The Christmas Market: Of course, this is obvious, and thanks to the giant wheel, very difficult to miss. Whether your purse is heavy or empty, even just a stroll through the market with the scents and smells, and the music and light and colour is enough to make Ebenezer himself feel in the mood for Christmas. The market can be found in East Princes Street gardens, with the majestic Castle as a rather grand backdrop. Ice rink: Another obvious one – sorry – but you can’t miss it. Again, whether you want to launch out onto the ice yourself, or stand on the side with a mulled wine in hand (or a flask you brought along yourself) and smugly watch the skaters as they slip and fall. The ice rink can be found on the west side of George Street. There’s something lovely about getting lost at Christmas time, just to be found again – and Edinburgh has some magical bookshops that are perfect for this. Step into a different world at Armchair Books on West Port and surround yourself with hundreds of thousands of whispered words. It’s a great place to take a moment and pick up a classic at the same time. Christmas isn’t an easy time for everyone, and a brilliant time to help others and give back. There are charity shops across the city – the hot spots in Newington, Stockbridge, Morningside and Leith Walk. Find some hidden gems, unique and special gifts, and know that your money is going to a good cause. The Royal Botanic Gardens are outrageously beautiful, especially with all the lights at Christmas. A place where you can really believe in magic. The Botanics can be found on Arboretum Place next to Inverleith Park. Need to blow away the cobwebs? Edinburgh is packed with beautiful green spaces, stunning old volcanoes and a breathtaking skyline. Check out some history and a moment of peace in Greyfriars Kirk Yard or the mystical beauty of Warriston Cemetery. Climb to the top or Arthur’s Seat and gaze across the Forth of Firth to Fife, or go people watching in the Meadows. Just remember to wrap up warm! Feeling peckish? Edinburgh does food very well. A stroll down the Royal Mile, or down to the Shore in Leith will give you ample places to pop in for a whisky and some haggis, or a roast, or a pint, or whatever your heart desires. The Grassmarket and Rose Street are famed for their old, creaky, atmospheric pubs with a good pint and a roaring fire. But remember, always tip the staff!