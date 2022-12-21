An Edinburgh pensioner who has appeared as Santa for nearly 30 years is considered by thousands of children across the capital as the “real deal”.

Robert Murray, 87, is regarded by many as the ‘best Santa’. He has portrayed Father Christmas since the early 1990s in his local community of Midlothian – at the Newtongrange Masonic Hall, the Saltire Soft Play in Mayfield and Dobbies Garden Centre.

The former school janitor is loved by parents and children alike for the ‘magical’ experience he brings and the time he spends with each child to tell Christmas stories and sing songs. Owner of Saltire soft play, Craig Meikle said it is his commitment to the role and attention to detail that makes him so believable.

Robert Murray, 87, has played the role of Santa for nearly 30 years

Mr Meikle said: “I’ve been working with Robert for six years and you have to see it to believe it. For a guy his age, to perform the way he does with every single child that comes in, it’s incredible to watch. He actually believes he’s Santa and he grows his beard specifically for it. He’s the real deal!

"I think that’s probably the best gift he gives some of the older kids - he gives them that belief for another few years.”

Mr Murray said it is important to make the experience special for children and explained the role of Santa ‘just comes natural’ to him.

The 87-year-old said: “At the soft play you have plenty of time to speak to the children and and working in a school helped because I know all the nursery songs and Christmas songs – I’ve not got a problem singing. I love seeing the expressions on people’s faces and the parents enjoy it just as much as the kids.”

Mr Murray’s return as Santa comes after a difficult two-year period. The 87-year-old sadly lost his wife Janet last year, who he had lovingly nursed for five years after she took ill. Robert’s revival of the role of Santa was also in doubt over recent health concerns where he lost over two stone in weight and struggled to walk. But, after recovering just weeks ago, Robert was determined to come back this year.

The beloved Santa recalled a time when a nine-year-old boy began believing in Santa again after visiting him. He said: “When they got back to the car he told his mum ‘I didn’t believe in Santa before, but now I do because I met the real Santa – I even got to pull his beard!’ That sort of brings a tear to your eye.”

His appearance at the Saltire’s annual Santa’s Grotto has seen hundreds of parents take to social media to express their gratitude to Mr Murray.