Christmas thanks to Fordel service station

Mark Wilson, who works at Fordel Service Station, with some of the gifts.

In the past year Jackie, along with her son Mark Wilson who works at Fordel Service Station near Dalkeith, have been fundraising for the residents at Drummond Grange.

Over the past year they held a home baking sale and raffled off a luxury hamper.

The proceeds that they raised were doubled by the manager of Fordel Services, allowing Jackie and Mark to buy gifts for all the care home residents.

Speaking about the mother and son’s kind donation ahead of Christmas, Drummond Grange Care Home general manager, Eleanor Wilson said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and it is so lovely to see the residents receiving all the lovely gifts and getting into the Christmas spirit.