Christmas tree and eco-friendly baubles kindly donated to Paradykes Primary School

The house and cice captains at Paradykes Primary School with the tree and eco-friendly baubles.

In response to this, Dandara East Scotland has gifted the pupils at Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead a variety of eco-friendly baubles to decorate and put on the school’s tree that was also donated by the housebuilder for the festive season.

The housebuilder, who is currently selling new homes at its Ashgrove development in Straiton, donated the sustainable decorations to help combat plastic pollution in the UK.

The baubles are made from wood and are 100 per cent biodegradable for when they are no longer wanted.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East Scotland, commented: “We were delighted to work with Paradykes Primary School to help support a more sustainable Christmas that has a less harmful effect on the environment.

"It was great to see the creative designs that the children came up with for their eco-baubles and they look brilliant on the school’s tree!”

Helen Scott, acting headteacher at Paradykes Primary School, added: “It has been brilliant partnering with Dandara to help educate our pupils on the importance of sustainability and looking after our planet – all whilst getting in the Christmas spirit!

"The DIY eco-baubles were a fantastic way to allow pupils to get creative, and, along with the Christmas tree donated by Dandara, has made the school look very festive!”

Dandara was established in 1988 from the desire to provide innovative homes and commercial properties that would offer real value for money without compromising on design, durability or quality. Today Dandara is one of the UK’s largest independent property development companies.

