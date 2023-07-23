Council officers have responded to an incident this weekend involving vandalism and graffiti to a trial bus gate at the top of Manse Road in Corstorphine, which left a street pillar in a precarious and potentially dangerous position.

The controversial new layout at the busy junction of Manse Road and St John’s Road has angered motorists since it was introduced in May, with the road closed to cars on weekday mornings from 8am-10am and afternoons from 2.45pm-6.30pm, as part of a trial bus gate scheme called Corstorphine Connections. Cameras are in place to spot motorists using the junction at these times, with fines submitted for doing so.

At some point this weekend, the pole supporting the bus gate cameras was cut in two in an act of vandalism, which follows recent incidents including paint being thrown on the signs and graffiti in the street.

The street pillar which had the cameras was chopped in two, with the top half now taken away.

Speaking about the vandalism this weekend, Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “There’s no excuse for dangerous criminal behaviour like this. We are lucky a member of the public reported it to us early on Sunday morning so that our crews could quickly attend and make the column safe, and I’d like to thank them for this.

“The trial road safety measures in Corstorphine aim to address the fact the majority of local residents feel there is an issue with vehicles in the area. Given that context, this type of reckless criminal behaviour is shameful, and I know that local people both for and against the scheme are concerned about what’s happened. The damage to council property and the graffiti is completely unacceptable and all it achieves is disruption, expense and a damaging effect on the reputation of a great local community.

“We’ll be reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to police this week, and I’d urge anyone who knows who may be responsible for this senseless criminal act to reach out to the police too. Given the risk the damage posed to the people in the adjacent retirement housing, I hope those responsible are promptly brought to justice.”

The design for Corstorphine Connections was approved by the Transport and Environment Committee in August 2021. The council carried out engagement with the local community, with independent market research showing that 67 per cent of people living in the area thought vehicle traffic was a problem.

Signs highlighting the changes at Manse Road have been repeatedly covered in graffiti.

Cllr Arthur added: “I know already that many parents have enjoyed being able to walk and cycle more easily with their children in the area since the council started implementing the scheme.

“The council retained access for all residents travelling by car too. Ultimately, however, improving safety in the street does have some impact on vehicle use – primarily for delivery drivers etc cutting through on the way to somewhere else.