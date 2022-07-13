City populations fell in Scotland as numbers rose in rural areas during pandemic

Estimates from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show the populations of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen fell in the year to June 30, 2021.

The most common moves were from the largest cities to their neighbouring council areas.

In areas like Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute, populations rose for the first time in years.

Edinburgh's population fell during the pandemic

Aberdeen and Dundee recorded the largest annual falls in their populations at 0.7% each.

Midlothian and East Lothian saw the biggest increase at 1.6% each.

Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics at NRS, said: “As well as people moving long-term out of cities and into the surrounding areas, there may have been students who have moved back to their parents’ addresses temporarily during the pandemic.

“Another factor could be people who had previously moved updating their address with a GP to make sure they received their Covid-19 vaccination letters.

“Address information from GPs feeds into our migration estimates.

“Future reports will tell us if the areas which have gained population sustain those levels in the years ahead.”

Scotland’s overall population is estimated to have increased 0.25% to 5,479,900.

Ms Roughsedge added: “We currently continue to see Scotland’s population rise, albeit more slowly than before the pandemic.

“However, our most recent projections looking ahead to 2045, published in January, show that if current trends in births, deaths and migration continue, Scotland’s population will start to fall by the end of this decade.”

Council area/Population change

Midlothian 1,530 1.6%

East Lothian 1,680 1.6%

Perth and Kinross 1,900 1.3%

Highland 2,630 1.1%

West Lothian 1,760 1.0%

Argyll and Bute 790 0.9%

Aberdeenshire 1,910 0.7%

Moray 700 0.7%

Scottish Borders 780 0.7%

Orkney Islands 140 0.6%

South Lanarkshire 1,810 0.6%

East Renfrewshire 520 0.5%

Na h-Eileanan Siar 140 0.5%

Clackmannanshire 250 0.5%

East Ayrshire 420 0.3%

Dumfries and Galloway 500 0.3%

Renfrewshire 550 0.3%

Shetland Islands 70 0.3%

South Ayrshire 310 0.3%

Angus 300 0.3%

Fife 600 0.2%

East Dunbartonshire 150 0.1%

Falkirk 140 0.1%

North Lanarkshire 260 0.1%

North Ayrshire -30 0.0%

Glasgow City -510 -0.1%

City of Edinburgh -1,150 -0.2%

Inverclyde -360 -0.5%

West Dunbartonshire -550 -0.6%

Stirling -610 -0.6%

Aberdeen City -1,630 -0.7%