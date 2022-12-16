The holidays are coming! The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Edinburgh this Christmas, it has been confirmed today (December 16).

The iconic bright red Santa truck will be pulling up at the Fort Kinnaird shopping centre to spread Christmas joy this weekend. There will be a ‘winter market’ setting with festive food huts, an ‘elfie selfie’ picture moment and opportunity to buy a personalised Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola original bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be rocking up to Fort Kinnaird from 11.30am on Sunday, December 18.

Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Edinburgh

Every visit to the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will also count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty. With the theme for those attending of “Your Presence is Your Present”, Coca-Cola Great Britain will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season.

For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Truck Tour, Coca-Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need. Kickstarting the ambition, the equivalent of 100,000 meals have already been donated to FareShare by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, with the ambition of funding the total equivalent of 200,000 meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca-Cola. Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis. We hope as many people visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”

Laura Moon ofThe Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”