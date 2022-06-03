The multi-million-selling English outfit are due to play at Scotland's national football stadium on August 23 and 24 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Coldplay have now announced the acts that will be supporting them on the UK and European date, and former Balerno High School pupil Nina has been given the nod to open the shows in her homeland.

Sharing the news with her fans on Twitter, the 27-year-old replied to Coldplay’s announcement post with a simple: ‘See you there!’

Speaking exclusively to the Evening News after the ceremony in Glasgow, Nina said she now hopes her success can inspire the next generation of young female musicians.

She said: “Seeing someone doing well that you can relate to because they come from the same place makes a huge difference to your self-belief when you’re starting out.

“I hope that any girls who are making music in their bedrooms at home in Scotland can take a bit of confidence from the fact that we all started in exactly the same way.

“It’s hard work, but the Scots will get behind you no matter what town or city or village you’re from and that’s a huge advantage at the start of your career.”

Coldplay’s world tour began with a gig at the Estadio Nacional in the Costa Rican capital San Jose on March 18, and comes with an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Discussing the idea behind the tour, frontman Chris Martin: “We’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.”

He added: “We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.