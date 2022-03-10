The supercharged Ford-Martini Focus RS World Rally Car was left a wreck after McRae and co-driver Nicky Grist flew off the gravel in Rhondda, South Wales, in 2001.

The car rolled four times after appearing to take off as McRae, in the final race of the season, the Network Q Rally of Great Britain, was poised to win the World Rally Championship (WRC).

McRae, who had won the WRC in 1995 driving a Subaru 555, watched helplessly as the late Richard Burns went on to take the 2001 title.

Colin McRae shared much of his Ford career with Welsh co-driver Nicky Grist, pictured here at the 2002 San Remo Rally. Image: Carenthusiast

The Focus was recovered and towed away on a trailer and was not expected to be driven again.

However, it was fully restored to its former glory and has now become the most expensive Ford Focus ever, selling for £423,300 at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire. The previous record was £417,700, set in 2016.The life of Scots rally superstar Colin McRae

The Focus was rebuilt by the factory M-Sport Ford team and used again in selected rounds of the 2002 World Rally Championship, before being sold and used in the British BTRDA stage rally on the national circuit.

Now retired from rallying, it has been returned to its original Ford Martini livery and is expected to be on display at motor sports events across Europe.

McRae does some DIY bodywork repairs after another smash in the Ford.

A spokesman for Silverstone Auctions said: For anyone who wants to get behind the wheel, this epic car is completely useable, and remarkably easy to drive, still offering 4-wheel drive, a sequential gearbox and WRC-spec suspension and brakes.”

McRae was the son of five times British rally champion, Jimmy McRae, who went on to become the first Scotsman and youngest person ever to win the World Rally Championship in 1995.

He died in September 2007, aged 39, when his helicopter crashed near the family home in Lanark. McRae’s five-year-old son, Johnny, his school friend Ben Porcelli, six, and 37-year-old Graeme Duncan were also killed in the crash

McRae's spectacular crash in Wales was topped a poll of favourite rally spills. Pic: WRC.com

A sheriff’s determination issued in September 2011 following a Fatal Accident Inquiry found the crash happened because he carried out unnecessary low-level manoeuvres.

It also found that McRae's flying was "imprudent" and "unreasonable".

McRae at the start of a rally. His racing suit sold at the same auction for £16,000.

