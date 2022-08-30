Come along and sing along with Linlithgow Rugby Club’s Male Voice Choir

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linlithgow Rugby Club Choir are looking for new members to join them.

That is what Linlithgow Rugby Club’s Male Voice Choir are offering this month, hosting an open evening on Monday, September 12 in the rugby clubhouse at 7.30pm for anyone who enjoys singing and feels they could benefit themselves and enhance the choir by becoming a member.

Linlithgow’s only male voice choir has been in existence for more than 25 years, and after what seems like an age, Linlithgow Rugby Club’s Male Voice Choir has just restarted rehearsals in the hope that the worst of the Covid epidemic is over.

Choir chairman, Peter Russell said: “Our members are keen to once again take to the stage and entertain audiences wherever they may be. Already we have plans for concerts later this year and into 2023 which will include us singing with a world-famous Welsh choir and hosting a community choir from Denmark.

“In the past we have travelled to a number of overseas events which have included reciprocal visits to Langdon in France, choral festivals in Cork and Belgium as well as tours of China and Canada.

“We have sung twice in London’s Albert Hall and also in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall; always well supported by our travelling fans, also known as our wives and families. This is one of the social aspects of the choir, which allows our families to get to know each other and enjoy the social interaction.

“As we are planning to continue with our programme both at home and abroad we are looking to grow our numbers to ensure that we have the personnel to fulfill these commitments.

“So, if you have a love of music and feel you could join our group, we would love to see you. Our existing members will be delighted to welcome you into the choir.”

One other person who has been frustrated by the long break caused by the pandemic has been musical director Jim McGuigan who said: “After such a long time without a performance I am sure that the members of our choir are keen to return to our regular practice sessions and get back on stage.”

He added: “For me, one of the major pleasures is seeing how we can take a new piece of music, spend the time learning our individual parts and then coming together to build the piece to a standard that will entertain our knowledgeable and appreciative audiences.