Comeback kings Linlithgow Academy celebrate Scottish Cup win

The team picked up the trophy at the home of Scottish football, Hampden Park in Glasgow, after an amazing comeback, drawing the game at 2-2 after being 2-0 down.

The goals coming in the 88th minute and 95th minute for Linlithgow.

This resulted in the final being decided on penalties, which the team won 5-3.

Coach Stevie Collins was delighted with his team’s success. He said: “This is a magnificent achievement for the team and Linlithgow Academy.

"This is the second Scottish final this cohort of boys have reached, and winning this year has been the perfect send off for many of the squad who will be moving on from the school this summer.”