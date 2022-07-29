Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malala Yousafzai, Sir Lenny Henry, Lenny Kravitz, Prince of Wales and more sent video messages or attended the opening event.

Comedian Joe Lycett however used the global sporting event to aim a sly dig at the UK Government, with his subtle put down of the UK Government trending on social media after the event.

The comic, dressed in a pink and white tracksuit shocked fans while he introduced some of the countries as their athletes paraded around Alexander Stadium in his home city of Birmingham.

In a clear dig at the UK Government he said: "I'm going to do something now, that the British Government doesn't always do...and welcome some foreigners. This time, from the region of Asia."

The clip has since gone viral on social media with many praising his actions.

Reacting to the clip being shared across social media – Lycett then retweeted it with the comment “soz @pritipatel just a bit of banter teheh”

Comedian Joe Lycett declared himself as “Birmingham’s answer to Sporty Spice” as he introduced athletes from Asia.

One social media user wrote: “"Love Joe Lycett for his Commonwealth Games comment that the British government doesn’t usually welcome foreigners. Take a bow you fabulous man."

A social media user added: “Everyone complaining about Joe Lycett bringing politics into this, let me explain the history of The Commonwealth to you...”

Another added: “Joe Lycett putting the country on blast on the world stage. Got to applaud it."

One other tweeted: "If you’re upset that Joe Lycett made a joke about the UK Government not allowing in foreigners wait until you find out about the Rwanda policy by the U.K. government, then you’ll really be upset"

Another surmised: “Joe Lycett just stole the whole show!” with another stating that he should be hosting Eurovision when it comes to the UK.

Some where unimpressed with the actions of the comic however, with one Twitter user writing: “Really? Did you need to politicise the Commonwealth Games for clicks?."

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony closed with a bang and a short setlist from Birmingham band Duran Duran.