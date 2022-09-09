Community clean-up of Forest School project in Bonnyrigg

Burnbrae Primary's Forest School site is to be cleaned up.

A community clear-up event will take place on September 24 (10am-1pm) at Little Wood, which is just a short walk from Burnbrae Primary

Taylor Wimpey’s donation of £500 will contribute towards equipment and supplies for the event itself.

Clearing up Little Wood will provide better areas of woodland for the school’s provision of a safe and natural outdoor learning space to ensure the children continue to get the most from this unique learning experience.

One of the areas to be cleaned-up.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Linda Clarkson, headteacher at Burnbrae Primary, was full of praise for the Forest School project.

She said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey, and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation to help with the Community Clean-up of Little Wood which will allow us to continue to use it as an additional learning space.

“Our Forest School project is an exciting outdoor experience for our children to enjoy, led by Pete Carthy an experienced Forest Schools practitioner and teacher.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey for their ongoing support since we launched the Forest School in February last year.”

Pete Carthy explained more about the community clean-up event and urged locals to get involved.

He said: “Our Community Clean-Up event on Saturday 24 September from 10am-1pm is an opportunity for members of the local community to help us to improve areas within Little Wood, and this will help our Forest Schools outdoor teaching programme to thrive.

"I would urge people to contact me at Burnbrae Primary on 0131 271 4605 or by email [email protected] to find out how they can get involved and help out on the day.”

Taylor Wimpey project lead Karen Malt spoke of her delight at helping support the school on this project.

He said: “We are proud to be able to support Burnbrae Primary with a further fundraising boost to the Little Wood Forest School, and in particular to provide support for its Community Clean-up event on Saturday, September 24.

“We do more than just build high-quality homes.

"Being able to work with local businesses and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s great to know that we can help to make a difference to the lives of people in the local communities where we build.

“We have a number of existing and historical developments across the Midlothian area, and we’re delighted to have been able to offer our support to Burnbrae Primary for this project.”

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “Our donation to Burnbrae Primary is one of the many contributions being made towards community facilities and infrastructure in the wider area.