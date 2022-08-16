Community comes together for Birkenside Fun Day

The owners and patrons of the Stobsmill Inn took over the Birkenside Community Partnership after the old committee stepped down when Covid hit.
One of the new organisers, Fiona Strachan White, said: “This would have been the 20th year of the fun day so we raised money, received donations from local businesses and residents, grants from the council and re-created the free fun day.
"All the activites, including a bouncy castle, bumper cars, slides, pony rides, face painting, a magician and races were free, including free juice, crisps, popcorn and candy floss.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh crime: Capital couple met in city pub and went on to abuse children
-
2
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Musselburgh
-
3
Edinburgh bin workers to strike this week as union rejects ‘paltry’ pay offer
-
4
St James Quarter: Video shows leaking in Edinburgh's new shopping centre as a storm set to hit the Capital
-
5
Edinburgh news: Emergency services called to street in Capital after bin lorry hits block of flats
“What a brilliant day. There were so many volunteers helping. The council were there to put up the marquees and the local policeman stepped in for ‘beat the goalie’ - he was brilliant with the kids.”