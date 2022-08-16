Community comes together for Birkenside Fun Day

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birkenside Fun Day was held on Saturday in the sunshine.

The owners and patrons of the Stobsmill Inn took over the Birkenside Community Partnership after the old committee stepped down when Covid hit.

One of the new organisers, Fiona Strachan White, said: “This would have been the 20th year of the fun day so we raised money, received donations from local businesses and residents, grants from the council and re-created the free fun day.

"All the activites, including a bouncy castle, bumper cars, slides, pony rides, face painting, a magician and races were free, including free juice, crisps, popcorn and candy floss.

Even the Minions turned up for the big day!

