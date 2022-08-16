Community comes together for Birkenside Fun Day

The people of Birkenside came together for the return of the annual local fun day at the weekend.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:00 am
Birkenside Fun Day was held on Saturday in the sunshine.
The owners and patrons of the Stobsmill Inn took over the Birkenside Community Partnership after the old committee stepped down when Covid hit.

One of the new organisers, Fiona Strachan White, said: “This would have been the 20th year of the fun day so we raised money, received donations from local businesses and residents, grants from the council and re-created the free fun day.

"All the activites, including a bouncy castle, bumper cars, slides, pony rides, face painting, a magician and races were free, including free juice, crisps, popcorn and candy floss.

Even the Minions turned up for the big day!

“What a brilliant day. There were so many volunteers helping. The council were there to put up the marquees and the local policeman stepped in for ‘beat the goalie’ - he was brilliant with the kids.”

