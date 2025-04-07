Community fund taking applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NWH Group has opened its annual Community Fund Initiative for its latest round of grants and is inviting local organisation to apply for funding.

The family-owned waste management business, based in Dalkeith, has an annual commitment of £21,000, and, since its inception in 2016, the initiative has donated more than £189,000 to local, community-led charities.

The Community Fund aims to support organisations within the areas where The NWH Group operates, reinforcing the company’s continuing dedication to social responsibility and community development.

Funding will be allocated three times a year, with applications reviewed by a committee of NWH employees to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

The fund has allocated ​£189,000 to local charities since 2016.

Charities whose missions align with the fund’s four core pillars of support are encouraged to submit their applications by the April 15 deadline:-

- Recycling education for young people: encouraging and facilitating environmental awareness and sustainable practices among the youth.

- Mental well-being: promoting mental health initiatives and supporting programs that foster emotional resilience and well-being.

- Carbon reduction: Investing in initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprint.

- Talent growth: supporting scholarships, apprenticeships, and skills development programs to nurture talent.

Gavin Money, Managing Director of The NWH Group, said: “By focusing on sustainability, mental well-being, and future talent, we’re not only investing in local causes – we’re trying to help people change and improve their lives.”

The NWH Group remains committed to building stronger communities and fostering positive change across Scotland and northeast England.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.nwhgroup.co.uk/community_fund_application.

Applications must include detailed information about the charity, its objectives, how the funds will be utilised, and the impact it aims to achieve within the specified pillars. All applications will be reviewed by the Committee, and decisions will be made based on the alignment with the fund's objectives and the demonstrated need for support.