Community grant scheme now open

A £425,000 fund designed to support projects and ideas to benefit the environment and local communities has opened for its fourth round of applications.

The grant scheme is open now for applications.

Crown Estate Scotland’s Sustainable Communities Fund, set up in 2020, has already delivered around £970,000 in valuable support to people across the country.

It consists of two grant programmes:-

Community Capacity Grants - open to all communities within five miles of Scotland’s coastline, or one of Crown Estate Scotland’s four rural estates.

Early-stage financial support is available for community projects that will contribute to local regeneration and sustainable development.

Grants will range between £20,000 and £50,000, with a total of £300,000 being made available in this year of the programme.

Environment Grants - available to Crown Estate Scotland tenants, providing grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 for projects which can deliver demonstrable environmental benefits within 18 months of an award being made. A total of £125,000 is available this year.

Full details on the application process and how the grants will be allocated can be found online at https://www.crownestatescotland.com/.