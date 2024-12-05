Community groups celebrating after receiving grants from Co-op fund

The Lothians Veterans Centre received £2099 while Midlothian Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club were granted £3143.

Midlothian community groups are celebrating after receiving support from Co-op’s Local Community Fund to make a difference in local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £9552.32 has been shared in and around the area, including Lothians Veterans Centre who received £2099 and Midlothian Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club who received £3143.

The benefits to community groups also extends beyond the funding support, with 95% of causes saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund and, that participating in the scheme had helped to raise their profile locally

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op members drive the amount received by the local cause by simply selecting the local cause they would like to support via Co-op’s Membership App.

Thanks to Co-op Members, Co-op’s Local Community Fund has now shared more than £58 million with over 20,500 community groups across the UK since 2020, making a difference locally and supporting the creation of strong and resilient communities.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation, said: “Co-op members have a say on where they would like to see the support given in order to make a difference locally, and our Local Community Fund works to promote healthy, strong and viable communities.

"We are delighted that as a direct result of our members shopping with us, causes in towns, villages and cities across the UK will be celebrating receiving critical funding. We know things are increasingly tough for communities - this funding will help them with delivering the services and support that their community needs and create a real and tangible difference to local lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, dating back 180 years. Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in its governance with a say in how the organisation is run.

Funding is boosted through the convenience retailer’s ‘Winners Share It All’ prize draw which offers 10 chances each month to win £5,000 for causes and £500 for Co-op members. More information is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership.