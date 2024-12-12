Company's annual £5 Christmas appeal to help the homeless returns

Founder of Scottish business, itison, Oli Norman, has spoken out about the ‘devastating’ level of poverty in Scotland this festive season.

To tackle this, the company has again launched its £5 Christmas appeal in a bid to raise thousands for people who are vulnerable and homeless this winter, in partnership with Social Bite.

The annual initiative, which allows generous Scots to buy a homeless or vulnerable person, family, or child a hot Christmas meal or gift for just £5, comes amidst news that more children in Scotland will be homeless and hungry this Christmas than ever before.

Over the last decade, the campaign has raised more than £3 million, with 700,000 donations made. Every year,more and more people visit Social Bite on Christmas Day to enjoy company, warmth and a hearty meal. It was revealed earlier this year that the increase in homelessness in Scotland poses a “serious risk” to life as a lack of accommodation is leaving people without somewhere safe to call home, forcing them to endure freezing temperatures and extreme weather conditions.

Vouchers are available now online.

Oli said: “Families across the country will be spending Christmas Day without a hot meal, gift or safe place to call home – more must be done. We hope that once again our £5 voucher can bring some comfort to people who need it this festive season."

Vouchers are available now at itison.com, and donations and gifts can be made to Social Bite’s Festival of Kindness online or at its Edinburgh premises on Castle Street and The Pitt Market, Granton.