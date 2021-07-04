Concerns for welfare of 12-year-old Aaron Murray missing from Edinburgh

Missing Aaron Murray. Picture: Police Scotland

Aaron Murray was last seen in Lochend Drive, around 3pm on Saturday.

He is described as around 5ft, slim, with blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black long sleeved t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “We believed Aaron may have spent the night in the Tranent area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen Aaron, or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Aaron himself to get in touch to let us know he is safe as his family are understandably worried about him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0332 of July 4, 2021.

