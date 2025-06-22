Concerns grow for Edinburgh woman missing for five days as police appeal for help

Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 30-year-old woman missing from Edinburgh for five days.

Toni McNelis was reported missing around 2pm on Tuesday, June 17, from Cameron House Avenue in the Prestonfield area of Edinburgh. She is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair.

It is not known what clothing she is wearing. Toni is believed to have travelled to the Durham and Darlington areas of England.

Inspector Quentin Russell said: "We are concerned for Toni's welfare and are asking anyone who knows where she might be to come forward.

"Her family and friends are extremely worried and just want to know she is safe and well. I would also appeal directly to Toni - if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2590 of 17 June.