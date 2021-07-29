Concerns raised for welfare of missing 83-year-old woman with dementia in Leith

Caroline Dickson, 83, was last seen on Thursday, July 29, at around 6.45pm in the Claremont Park area near Leith Links.

She is described as white, of slim build, 5ft5, with white short hair and small stud earrings. She was last seen wearing a green hip length silvery jacket, black trousers with a black and white horizontal top, white socks, clack shoes and was carrying a black handbag.

Inspector William Falconer said that although Ms Dickson is otherwise physically fit for her age, she suffers from dementia and is new to the area.

He said: “Caroline presents as fit and well, but suffers from dementia, and her family are extremely worried about her.

“She is new to the area, and does not know it well, and it is vital we trace her as soon as possible.

“I am appealing for members of the public to keep a look out for Caroline, and if you think you may have seen her, please report any sightings to the police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2939 of Thursday, 29 July, 2021.”

