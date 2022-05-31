Congratulations Your Majesty! Midlothian Lord-Lieutenant sends letter to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee

Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Lt Col Richard Callander, has written to the Queen, on the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, with congratulations on behalf of local residents.

He said: “As the celebrations for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee start , I am reminded of the last time the Queen visited Midlothian, to open the Borders Railway on 9th September 2015, the very day she became the longest reigning monarch in British history.

"On that day, she said ‘Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones - my own is no exception’. This year the Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, which is a remarkable milestone.

"To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, trees have been planted and events will be taking place throughout the year, starting with the special bank holiday weekend. Within Midlothian, this includes a wonderful event being run by the Ranger Service at Vogrie Country Park, on Sunday , when they are inviting everyone for a royal afternoon of fun in the park to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.