Kirkliston’s Conifox Adventure Park is appealing to families to spread the festive joy to those who need a helping hand making children’s Christmas dreams come true this year.

The family-focused business has once again partnered with Lothian-based charity Kids Love Clothes, which has seen soaring demand for its annual Christmas gift bags. Conifox is donating 200 toys through its own Christmas Toy Appeal and is urging its generous visitors to share in the spirit of Christmas by boosting the effort further with the gift of a new toy for children aged between 0 and 12.

Deborah Gammell, of Conifox, said: “Kids Love Clothes always does an amazing job with their Christmas Gift Bags – last year they provided upwards of 400 bags to local children, and we’re delighted to support them again. This year is a challenge for everyone, and families are particularly affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

“We know Kids Love Clothes have been inundated with referrals and we want to help them deliver as many gifts as possible. We are confident our Conifox customers will play their part in helping to make this Christmas a special time for all local children.”

To get involved, visitors simply need to drop their new toys off to the Big Toy Box at Conifox’s Activity Centre. Donations made must be in their original packaging and no bigger than the average board game. Kids Love Clothes will package the toys and each child will receive a gift bag containing age-appropriate toys to light up their faces this Christmas.

Working via referrals from health visitors, schools, nurseries and social workers, Kids Love Clothes provides a whole wardrobe of clothes for children throughout the year. At Christmas time, they utilise this network to understand what local families would benefit from gift bags of toys. The Christmas Toy initiative strives to ensure no child in need misses out during this festive season.

Kids Love Clothes founder Fiona Shapcott said: “The reaction of supporters, such as Conifox, has been overwhelming, showing such generosity and kindness. We put a post-up saying we were struggling with a certain age group and within days received an incredible amount of donations ordered from our Amazon Wishlist.

“We have a short window to get the Christmas gift bags out to the organisations in time for them to be able to get them to their families, so it is full-on operation, and we cannot express enough thanks to everyone who donates. It truly does make Christmas morning for every family we can help.”

Please note Conifox are also a drop off point for good quality second-hand children’s clothes. The collection bin for clothes can be found in the forward car park, outside The Fetching Fox.

The adventure park is currently running its Christmas Experience with a host of festive attractions. It is open until December 24 and will be delighted to accept toy donations until then.