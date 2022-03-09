Conifox Adventure Park sets up gift donation hub to spread birthday joy to local children

Children celebrating their birthday with a party – and their guests – will now be able to donate an extra gift for a child in need. Photo by Helen Pugh.

The venture follows the success of the festive Toy Appeal collaboration with local charity Kids Love Clothes, which ran during Conifox’s Christmas Experience.

Deborah Gammell from Conifox said: “While we recognize that some families struggle at Christmas, there are those who struggle with birthdays too. This project will help spread a little extra happiness all year round by reaching out to families and offering them the chance to celebrate a child’s birthday.”

She added: “At Conifox, we host several parties every week, both in our outdoor Adventure Park and indoor Activity Centre. We often host up to 12 separate parties per. Each party can be attended by up to 25 children. If just some of those guests were generous enough to donate an extra gift, the potential to help others would be huge.

“We hope children and their families will agree it is a lovely way to share the pleasure that celebrating a birthday brings.”

Fiona Shapcott, founder of local charity; Kids Love Clothes, said: “The Kids Love Clothes team is delighted to partner with Conifox on our Birthday Club initiative.

"And giving toys is a natural extension of our core clothing service. As a wholly volunteer-led charity, we rely on the valuable support from businesses and individuals.