Conifox Adventure Park to reopen with new indoor facilities after £2m investment

The team behind the popular visitor attraction on the outskirts of Kirkliston are launching the new facilities, which include an indoor play barn with soft play, parenting room, three party rooms, café and 200-seater function suite.

Conifox Adventure Park already boasts a huge outdoor space with attractions for adults and children including a 9-hole footgolf course, pedal go-karts, off-road pedal tractors, supersized sand pit, kid’s pedal tractor farm, springers, giant jump pillow, trampolines, swings, balance beams, and rope bridge.

The Lothians family business is reopening.

The new facilities, which cover around 35,700 sq ft, will also provide up to 15 new jobs.

James Gammell, Director of Conifox Adventure Park said: “Although the pandemic slowed some things down it has given us the opportunity to ensure we re-emerge stronger than before with a bigger and better range of attractions. We aim to quadruple the amount of business we do.

“Our main idea with the indoor facilities was to combat the Scottish weather, enhance the business opportunities and put us on the Scottish attraction map, offering an all-weather destination with national appeal – we’re only 20 mins from Edinburgh city centre and accessible to visitors from all over Scotland and the central belt.”

James added: “The space is adaptable and very versatile.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming a whole range of new visitors, as well as our returning guests who we’ve missed so much over the pandemic.”