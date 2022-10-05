Construction begins on new £1.25 million West Lothian Cycle Circuit

Contractors RJ MacLeod are now on site with work well underway to deliver the 1km floodlit cycle circuit which is being part funded via the national Cycling Facilities Fund, with work due to be completed in early 2023.

The facility will be leased to the Linlithgow Community Development Trust who will be responsible for the management of the facility.

Trust chair Carole Racionzer said: “After all the hard work and millions of hours of volunteer time, we are so excited to finally realise our vision in Linlithgow.

Representatives from Linlithgow CDT, West Lothian Council, sportscotland, Scottish cycling, West Lothian Clarion Cycling club and West Lothian Leisure joined cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike cyclist, Cameron Mason at the West Lothian Cycle Circuit development site.

"This has been a true partnership between so many organisations and we can’t wait to see the facility in action, a fantastic outcome for cycle-sport, for community development, for active travel and for cycling tourism.”

Executive councillor for Economy, Community Empowerment & Wealth Building, Kirsteen Sullivan said: "It is fantastic to see work well underway to deliver a facility which will bring great joy to cycling enthusiasts from West Lothian and further afield.

“We would never have reached this stage without the support of key partners and most importantly, the effort of the local community.

"We look forward to seeing further progress made on the delivery of the cycle circuit and the day we can hand it over to the local community.”

Funding for the West Lothian Cycle Circuit project of £636,000 has been provided via the national Cycling Facilities Fund.

West Lothian Council is providing £349,000 with the remaining costs being generated from a range of external funders, including community fundraising.

The tender package was finalised in conjunction with sportscotland, Scottish Cycling, British Cycling, and project design consultants.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “By working with partners like Scottish Cycling, West Lothian Council and West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club, we can deliver a circuit that will not only meet the specific needs of the local cycling community, but will also allow more people to get active, improving their physical and mental health.”