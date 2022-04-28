Construction has started to deliver more new homes in Penicuik

The development will be delivered over two phases and will provide two and three bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes, four bedroom townhouses as well as three, four and five bedroom detached homes, as well as play spaces for children together with the associated infrastructure required.

This latest phase forms a key part of the masterplan development to deliver 477 new homes in total, on the outskirts of Penicuik.

Pauline Mills, land and planning director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We are very pleased to get construction underway at Greenlaw Mains which reinforces our longstanding commitment to our impressive development in Penicuik, and supports our wider involvement in the Midlothian area.

Greenlaw Mill, Penicuik.

“We are committed to building more than homes and making sure that we add social, economic and environmental value to the wider communities that we operate in. This includes supporting over 160 jobs per year of construction, as well as the attraction of new customers to local businesses from those who choose to live in one of the new homes.