Cool Creatures visit Lasswade care home

Drummond Grange care home residents enjoyed the visit by Cool Creatures, with Emil pictured (left) with Vanilla the python and Craig with leopard geckos.

Livingston-based Cool Creatures offers animal handling sessions to schools, nurseries, galas and events as well as birthday parties.

Residents at Drummond Grange were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as rabbits, hedgehogs, tortoise, leopard geckos and a python visiting their home.

General manager Eleanor Wilson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Joan was very excited and touched by the animals. She said: “As a child I used to love all the animals and they are all just gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, staff and residents at Drummond Grange were treated to the first in a series of virtual live talks and tours of Cliveden, hosted by the house and chapel guides from the National Trust Talks Service.

The volunteers gave Barchester residents a tour around the famous house taking an in-depth look at Cliveden’s many stories from its 350 year history.

Jennifer, a volunteer from the talks service, said: “Cliveden is one of the most fascinating of all the National Trust properties, it has so many interesting stories to tell – I almost feel like the walls are trying to whisper secrets to me when I walk along the corridors!”

Lucy Tomlinson, resident experience manager for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with wonderful venues like Cliveden to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. We’re so grateful to the volunteers for sharing their knowledge about Cliveden with us.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

General manager, Eleanor Wilson, said: “We have all learnt so much this afternoon, it has been so interesting to hear about all of the escapades that have taken place at Cliveden over the centuries.