COP26: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez desperately seeking Irn-Bru

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is keen to get her hands on Scotland's other national drink.

By Laura Paterson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:02 am

The Democrat arrived at the Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday as part of a US congressional delegation.

Posting on Instagram, she said she wants to try Irn-Bru while in Scotland.

In response to a question on whether she has sampled it, she wrote: "I am trying to get my hands on some!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

COP26: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez desperately seeking Irn-Bru

"So far it's been nonstop work with no real independent time so I am hoping for a window to find some.

"The schedule has us leave early and get back late.

"Where do I find it?? Do y'all have bodegas here?"

Responding to another question, she repeated her wish to try Irn-Bru and said she also wants to "touch Harris tweed and see a castle".

She said the delegation's schedule is "jammed" but she hopes to have a "few hours in the next few days for us to actually see this beautiful place".

Read More

Read More
Scottish Tory MP Andrew Bowie to quit as party’s vice-chairman

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

ScotlandCOP26GlasgowInstagramCoronavirus