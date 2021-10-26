The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on Monday November 1.

However, a Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle.

“Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The news comes after the head of state had to cancel her two-day trip to Northern Ireland earlier this month under medical advice.

She faced preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

However, on Tuesday, the Queen returned to work by carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.