Corstorphine Road crash: Emergency services attend scene as van crashes into wall in Edinburgh

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:36 pm

The incident appears to involve a white van which has crashed into a wall outside the Holiday Inn on Corstorphine Road.

According to Police Scotland, it also involved a car.

The Scottish Fire and rescue and the Scottish Ambulance Service are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a van on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh around 2.40pm on Monday, 4 July.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

SAS and SFRS have also been contacted for comment.

The is an ongoing incident and we will update the article as more comes in.

Emergency services attend scene as van crashes into wall in Edinburgh

Read More

Read More
Lukasz Czapla: Edinburgh man who murdered two year old son to appeal 23 year sen...
Emergency services attend scene as van crashes into wall in Edinburgh
Emergency services attend scene as van crashes into wall in Edinburgh
Emergency servicesPolice ScotlandEdinburgh