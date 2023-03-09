Two more warm and well hubs are being opened in Midlothian next week to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis. Additional hubs at Danderhall and Loanhead libraries will open from Monday, March 13, joining those already open at Lasswade and Newbattle. Part of the #MidlothianCares initiative launched by Midlothian Council last year, the hubs offer warm spaces and free hot drinks or soup and bread during normal library opening hours.

Local residents just need to turn up to stay warm and enjoy what’s on offer. They can also access free wi-fi, as well as books and games, and library staff are on hand to offer advice and support. The warm and well hubs are being paid for from Midlothian’s share of the Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery (LACER) Fund, distributed by the Scottish Government to councils across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these difficult times, we’re aware that there are people who are struggling to find the money to heat their homes or to put a hot meal on the table,” said council leader, Councillor Kelly Parry (SNP), “Our two additional hubs at Danderhall and Loanhead libraries, along with those at Newbattle and Lasswade, provide a warm and welcoming space where people can get soup or a drink, and a bit of company if they need it.”

Back row: Dana Jupp (Library Assistant), Lynn Kinmont (catering team), Brooke McHale (catering team) and Becky Shanks (Library Assistant). Seated: Council Leader, Councillor Kelly Parry and Marie Dickinson (catering team).

A full list of warm spaces provided by the council in Midlothian

BilstonBilston Community Hub, Seafield Road. Mondays, 2pm to 8pm (free wifi).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BonnyriggCockpen Church Hall, Dundas Street. Tuesdays, 10am to 12pm. Hot drinks and snacks at no cost. Come along for some warmth, refreshments, and company. If you bring a thermos flask, it can be filled for you to take home.

Mayfield and EasthousesMayfield and Easthouses Church, 2 Bogwood Road. Cafe – Wednesdays, 10am to 12pm. (£1.50 for unlimited tea and coffee). Men's group (free but donation basket for anyone who can afford to donate) – Thursdays, 12pm to 2pm. Friendship lunch (free but donation basket for anyone who can afford to donate) – Last Tuesday of each month: 12pm to 2pm.

PenicuikFood Fact Friends, 42 John Street. Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm with free hot soup, something to eat, tea and coffee. Saturday, 11am to 1pm, with free tea and coffee and something to eat. St James the Less, Broomhill Road. Tuesdays: 10am to 12pm. Tea and coffee and biscuits, all free. Free wi-fi and can offer games TV or other online entertainment. Penicuik Storehouse, 22 High Street. Café and community group meeting space – Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 3pm.

RosewellRosewell Church Hall, Carnethie Street - Wednesdays: 10am to 12pm. Hot drinks and snacks at no cost. Come along for some warmth, refreshments, and company. If you bring a thermos flask, it can be filled for you to take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad