A local MP’s cost of living survey has revealed that Edinburgh residents are most concerned about rising energy bills, increases to mortgage repayments and the cost of groceries. More than 700 households have responded to Edinburgh West MP Chrstine Jardine's cost of living survey in a move she says highlights local worries, as the Bank of England this week expressed major concerns about the economy and its belief that the UK is already in a recession.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dem) is contacting residents across Edinburgh West to gauge their specific concerns and what help they feel is needed in the growing crisis. Already 700 have sent their replies with many homes yet to receive their survey. She said: “This reaction reveals just how many people are worried, particularly rising energy bills, the cost of groceries and sharp increases to mortgage repayments. The news this week from the Bank of England that interest rates are going up and we can expect a lengthy recession will simply fuel fears.

“People are clearly unhappy with the way the crisis has been handled by the UK and Scottish governments. They have serious concerns about what is to come this winter for them and their neighbours. I will be raising their specific concerns in Parliament and continue to campaign for the support my constituents need from both of their governments.”