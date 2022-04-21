Could you offer a Midlothian child a temporary home?

These informal events provide a great opportunity to find out what's involved in becoming a foster carer. Becoming a foster carer is not a quick decision. These events provide prospective foster carers with an introduction to fostering so they can decide if they want to find out more and progress to the next step.
Head along on any of the following Wednesdays anytime between 10.30am - 12 noon or 6.30pm - 8.30pm: April 27 - Dalkeith Art Centre; May 25 – Stair Arms Hotel, Pathhead; June 29 – The Gorebridge Beacon; July 27 – Loanhead Leisure Centre; August 31 – Penicuik Town Hall; September 28– Danderhall Community Hub.
Further events take place at Rosslyn Bowling Club on October 26 and Bonnyrigg Mosque on November 30.