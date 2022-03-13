Council backs bid to build 75 new houses in Edinburgh
City of Edinburgh Council planners have given the green light to a mixed used development in Granton which includes 75 houses, shops and food and drink venues.
The application, which comes from City of Edinburgh Council itself, was lodged last July and granted on March 10 this year and will see the development created on land to the south east of 1 Waterfront Avenue, in the city’s Granton area.
The plan includes around 75 residential units, three commercial units – with shops or businesses offering financial, professional and other services, as well as food and drink outlets.
There will also be parking spaces, an access road and pavements, internal courtyard and an energy centre created.
The plan is part of a massive multi-million development for the Granton Waterfront area, which will see the creation of over 3000 new homes.
Over the next decade, the £1.3 billion regeneration will transform what was once a largely industrial area dominated by the gasworks into a an environmentally-friendly community.