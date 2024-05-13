Council launches new recruitment campaign to coincide with Foster Care Fortnight

Pictured are Foster Carers Karen Westbrook and Alan Fletcher with Cabinet Member for Children’s Services Councillor Ellen Scott (centre).

Midlothian Council has this week launched its new recruitment campaign for foster carers to coincide with Foster Care Fortnight.

Adverts will be running on Radio Forth and watch video interviews with carers will be posted on the council’s Facebook and Twitter.

Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Councillor Ellen Scott said she was looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life who may be considering joining the foster care team.

She said: “Our carers are our best advert on the joys and rewards that come with joining our much-valued fostering family.

“They do a wonderful job, offering a loving, caring and stable home to children and young people who are unable to live within their own family setting. Foster carers also offer a safe and caring home to unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people who have been relocated to Midlothian.

“We invite you to watch and listen out for the campaign and would encourage anyone who is thinking they could make a difference to a child or young person either on a short term or a long term basis to contact our family centred care team for an initial discussion.

“Our team are ready and waiting to share the many benefits and hear what you may be able to offer. We are always looking out for foster carers, so whatever your circumstances, you might be surprised how you can help and offer care to young people looking for a home. All we ask is you have a spare room and a commitment to changing a young person’s life for the better.”

Among the foster carers featuring in the campaign are Karen Westbrook and Alan Fletcher. Karen and Alan look after children and young people for short stays.

Karen said: “We’re both ex teachers so it’s nice to relate back to the kids.” She said they love activities like crafting, baking and football with the young people in their care, some of whom are emergency placements.

One 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan had been travelling without his family for six months to get to safety.

Karen and Alan agree the process to become a carer is very thorough, with much of the training continuing after being approved. However, they are very glad they chose to foster with Midlothian Council.

Karen said: “We’d absolutely recommend it. We can’t do it full-time but being able to choose when we foster and having that flexibility, is great. Midlothian is very accommodating and there’s lots of support.”