Councillor appointed to community trust's board of trustees

Councillor Ellen Scott is to represent Midlothian Council on the Board of Trustees for Newbyres Community Trust.

Councillor Ellen Scott.

At the recent full council meeting, elected members voted in favour of Councillor Scott’s appointment.

The move comes after a request from Peter Semple, chairperson of Newbyres Community Trust, asking the council to nominate a local councillor from the Gorebridge area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust’s aim is to improve the health and well-being of local people by increasing opportunities to take part in sport and to ultimately find resources to refurbish Newbyres Park, home to Arniston Rangers FC , as a community and sporting resource .

It will comprise Community/Arniston Rangers Football Club and Arniston Rangers Youth Football club members.

Cllr Scott said she was ho noured to represent the council.

She added: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sit on the board and further serve the local community. I ‘immigrated’ to Gorebridge in 1974 from faraway Dalkeith and I know the difference the t rust will make to local lives. Newbyres Football Ground is in in the centre of the village and in need of refurbishment. It is vitally important that we make this a sporting complex we can be proud of, with a new all-weather pitch and new facilities.

"The trust will try to find funding sources to make this possible – it may take time, but we will certainly try!