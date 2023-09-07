Councillor appointed to community trust's board of trustees
At the recent full council meeting, elected members voted in favour of Councillor Scott’s appointment.
The move comes after a request from Peter Semple, chairperson of Newbyres Community Trust, asking the council to nominate a local councillor from the Gorebridge area.
The trust’s aim is to improve the health and well-being of local people by increasing opportunities to take part in sport and to ultimately find resources to refurbish Newbyres Park, home to Arniston Rangers FC , as a community and sporting resource .
It will comprise Community/Arniston Rangers Football Club and Arniston Rangers Youth Football club members.
Cllr Scott said she was ho noured to represent the council.
She added: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sit on the board and further serve the local community. I ‘immigrated’ to Gorebridge in 1974 from faraway Dalkeith and I know the difference the t rust will make to local lives. Newbyres Football Ground is in in the centre of the village and in need of refurbishment. It is vitally important that we make this a sporting complex we can be proud of, with a new all-weather pitch and new facilities.
"The trust will try to find funding sources to make this possible – it may take time, but we will certainly try!
“I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution to the board.”