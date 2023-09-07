News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Councillor appointed to community trust's board of trustees

Councillor Ellen Scott is to represent Midlothian Council on the Board of Trustees for Newbyres Community Trust.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Councillor Ellen Scott.Councillor Ellen Scott.
Councillor Ellen Scott.

At the recent full council meeting, elected members voted in favour of Councillor Scott’s appointment.

The move comes after a request from Peter Semple, chairperson of Newbyres Community Trust, asking the council to nominate a local councillor from the Gorebridge area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trust’s aim is to improve the health and well-being of local people by increasing opportunities to take part in sport and to ultimately find resources to refurbish Newbyres Park, home to Arniston Rangers FC , as a community and sporting resource .

Most Popular

It will comprise Community/Arniston Rangers Football Club and Arniston Rangers Youth Football club members.

Cllr Scott said she was ho noured to represent the council.

She added: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to sit on the board and further serve the local community. I ‘immigrated’ to Gorebridge in 1974 from faraway Dalkeith and I know the difference the t rust will make to local lives. Newbyres Football Ground is in in the centre of the village and in need of refurbishment. It is vitally important that we make this a sporting complex we can be proud of, with a new all-weather pitch and new facilities.

"The trust will try to find funding sources to make this possible – it may take time, but we will certainly try!

“I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution to the board.”

Related topics:Midlothian CouncilCommunity