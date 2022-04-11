Councillors back dog creche plans for Leith Walk

Barky Boys And Co application, validated on October 18 last year, to alter the existing retail unit – believed to be a hairdressing salon – at 19A Haddington Place to create a dog creche along with a coffee takeaway retail facility.

There were also plans to alter the existing window opening on the rear elevation, to allow a new glazed door and fanlight to be fitted.

The application site relates to a ground floor retail unit within a four-storey and basement classical terraced tenement from 1825 and designed by Robert Brown. The

The dog creche will be located in Haddington Place, Leith Walk

building was A listed back inl 1966.

Council planners granted permission for the proposal on April 5.

According to the planning documents, the development represents an “acceptable design that is in keeping with the character and amenity of the area” and it will not have a “detrimental impact on the character and setting of the listed building nor the conservation area”.

The documents stated: “There are residential premises above the application site. The non-statutory Business Guidance supports cafes and takeaways within

commercial/residential areas provided it will not lead to an unacceptable increase in disturbance, on-street activity or anti- social behaviour to the detriment of the living conditions of nearby residents.