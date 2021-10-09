The group of approximately 10 people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Meadows in Edinburgh (Photo: Andrew Bell).

The group of around 10 people appeared to have gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Meadows in Edinburgh.

One witness, Andrew Bell, said that the group held up a ‘honk if you’re concerned’ signs and played music from a sound system. Zombie by The Cranberries was heard.

Mr Bell said: “I can see 10 or so anti-vaxers on the road through the Meadows with "Honk if you're concerned" signs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They've a soundsystem too and are currently playing Zombie by The Cranberries.”

Whilst pushing a pram along at the time, Mr Bell noted that the group had around 10 to 12 signs mainly aimed at child vaccinations and some "stats" on vaccine related deaths.

Mr Bell added: “Lots of cars honked, but not sure if they knew what was happening.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.