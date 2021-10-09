Covid Edinburgh: Group of 'anti-vaxxers' spotted in the Meadows with 'honk if you're concerned' signs

A group of people against the covid vaccination have been on a road through the Meadows in Edinburgh, playing music and holding up signs.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 4:28 pm
The group of approximately 10 people gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Meadows in Edinburgh (Photo: Andrew Bell).

The group of around 10 people appeared to have gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Meadows in Edinburgh.

One witness, Andrew Bell, said that the group held up a ‘honk if you’re concerned’ signs and played music from a sound system. Zombie by The Cranberries was heard.

Mr Bell said: “I can see 10 or so anti-vaxers on the road through the Meadows with "Honk if you're concerned" signs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"They've a soundsystem too and are currently playing Zombie by The Cranberries.”

Read More

Read More
Jennifer Walsh: Edinburgh woman wakes from coma week after falling from balcony ...

Whilst pushing a pram along at the time, Mr Bell noted that the group had around 10 to 12 signs mainly aimed at child vaccinations and some "stats" on vaccine related deaths.

Mr Bell added: “Lots of cars honked, but not sure if they knew what was happening.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Andrew BellEdinburgh