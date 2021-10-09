Covid Edinburgh: Group of 'anti-vaxxers' spotted in the Meadows with 'honk if you're concerned' signs
A group of people against the covid vaccination have been on a road through the Meadows in Edinburgh, playing music and holding up signs.
The group of around 10 people appeared to have gathered on Saturday afternoon in the Meadows in Edinburgh.
One witness, Andrew Bell, said that the group held up a ‘honk if you’re concerned’ signs and played music from a sound system. Zombie by The Cranberries was heard.
Mr Bell said: “I can see 10 or so anti-vaxers on the road through the Meadows with "Honk if you're concerned" signs.
"They've a soundsystem too and are currently playing Zombie by The Cranberries.”
Read More
Whilst pushing a pram along at the time, Mr Bell noted that the group had around 10 to 12 signs mainly aimed at child vaccinations and some "stats" on vaccine related deaths.
Mr Bell added: “Lots of cars honked, but not sure if they knew what was happening.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.